Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 17.72% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,586,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDBA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

