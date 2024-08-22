Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

