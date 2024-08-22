Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.3%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $169.65 and last traded at $169.68. 631,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,590,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

