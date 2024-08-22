Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.00. 6,523,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,322,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

