Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 1,714,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

