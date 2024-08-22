Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 680,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,187. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

