Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.20. Proficient Auto Logistics shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 135,945 shares.

Specifically, Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Proficient Auto Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

