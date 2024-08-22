PROG (NYSE:PRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of PRG opened at $46.08 on Monday. PROG has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 896,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

