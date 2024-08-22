Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 382225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.15).

Prs Reit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.98. The company has a market capitalization of £494.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Prs Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Prs Reit

About Prs Reit

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 60,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,031.19). 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

