Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

PRU stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

