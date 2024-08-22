PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

