PSI Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

YLD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 53,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,871. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

