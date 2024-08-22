PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,966,000 after acquiring an additional 558,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 6,529,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

