PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,325. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

