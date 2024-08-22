PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 58,240 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 1,511.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

IBTG stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.92. 331,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,696. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

