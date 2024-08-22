PSI Advisors LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $91.69 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,688. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

