PSI Advisors LLC Sells 5,974 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,401,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 1,077,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,898. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $61.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

