PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Up 25.3%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) shot up 25.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals; Consumer Health; Nutritionals; and Distribution and Logistic. The company provides prescription/ethical; consumer health; nutritionals; distribution and logistics; health services; medical devices; biopharma; animal health; international business; and E-health products.
