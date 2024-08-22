Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

