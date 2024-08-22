Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 1.01 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -1.04 Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.77 $603.58 million $3.86 6.53

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Qifu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -7.61% 37.35% 12.64% Qifu Technology 28.06% 21.82% 10.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Qifu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33 Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Qifu Technology has a consensus target price of $24.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.