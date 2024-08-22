Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Trading Down 7.2%

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Qube Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

