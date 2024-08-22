Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 165,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,002. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $153.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

