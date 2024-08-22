RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Michael N. Murdock Sells 15,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $64.08. 306,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,869. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RadNet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RDNT

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.