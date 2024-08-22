Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.80.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.