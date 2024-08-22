RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RAPT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

