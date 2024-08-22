Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Public Storage (PSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $308.00 to $339.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $327.00 to $374.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $314.00 to $308.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $289.00 to $314.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $300.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.24. The stock had a trading volume of 845,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,072. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.32 and its 200-day moving average is $285.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

