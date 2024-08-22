Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 3,632 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,594. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

