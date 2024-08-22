Rein Arnold Lehari Sells 44,400 Shares of Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00.

Global Atomic Stock Performance

TSE:GLO traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 483,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,537. Global Atomic Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$297.21 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Global Atomic from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

