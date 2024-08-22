Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 22nd (A, ABT, ADI, AHR, ALUR, ANIC, ATEC, BFS, BMY, BSX)

Aug 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $153.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $2.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 17.50 ($0.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $43.50 to $45.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $9.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.50 to $13.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $205.00 to $208.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $186.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $159.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $64.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $512.00 to $560.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $180.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $24.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $416.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $46.00 to $47.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $327.00 to $374.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $308.00 to $339.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,050 ($13.64). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $195.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $210.00 to $140.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $235.00 to $190.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $661.00 to $663.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $655.00 to $685.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $153.00 to $157.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $162.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $143.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $28.00 to $17.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

