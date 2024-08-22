Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $688.96. 2,670,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

