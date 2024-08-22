Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.58. 18,069,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,289,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

