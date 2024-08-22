Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $858,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,392. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

