Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 3,077 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,431,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,227,281. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

