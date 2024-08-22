Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading Up 45.7%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) shot up 45.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.32. 111,572,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,446% from the average session volume of 4,383,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Richtech Robotics Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. ( NASDAQ:RR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

