Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.07 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 306,551 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

