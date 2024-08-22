RMR Wealth Builders Buys 176 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Prologis were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.75. 1,224,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,790. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

