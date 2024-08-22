RMR Wealth Builders Has $3.87 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.44. The firm has a market cap of $363.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

