Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,807. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

