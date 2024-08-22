Rockland Trust Co. Buys 210 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $66.95. 1,068,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,510. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.