Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $7,475,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.4 %

JBLU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 6,774,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.