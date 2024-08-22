Rockland Trust Co. Has $10.49 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $958.62. 1,678,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $911.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

