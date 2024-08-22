Rockland Trust Co. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 760.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NYSE DPZ traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $418.89. 259,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,461. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.48.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.