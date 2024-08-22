Rockland Trust Co. Has $481,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $25.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $848.20. 503,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $963.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

