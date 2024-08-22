Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 271 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 700,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,420. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.