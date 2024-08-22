Rockland Trust Co. Sells 666 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 5,345,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,952,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

