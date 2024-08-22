ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) PT Lowered to C$0.45

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ROK traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,986. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.0526316 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

