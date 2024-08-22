Rosenblatt Securities Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $280.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

FN stock opened at $273.50 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $143.57 and a 52 week high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1,775.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

