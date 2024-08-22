Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$9.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Extendicare Stock Up 1.3 %
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
