Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$9.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Extendicare Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE EXE opened at C$8.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The company has a market cap of C$714.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.40. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$8.61.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

