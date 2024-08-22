Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RGLD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,134. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

Insider Activity

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

