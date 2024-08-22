Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 754,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,734,913 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,247,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

